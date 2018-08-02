BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is considering creating a downtown “superstation” by combining the Park Street and Downtown Crossing “T” stops.

The 25-year plan, called Focus40, would give riders access to the Orange, Red and Green Line trains in the heart of the city. It would “meet the needs of the greater Boston region in 2040,” according to the MBTA.

Also included in the plan is a pedestrian walkway that would lead to Blue Line service that would expand to the Longwood Medical Area.

The MBTA says the superstation would shorten commute times by eliminating transfers, allowing more express trains to run in and out of downtown Boston.

The plan would connect the Blue and Red lines, the only two MBTA lines that do not intersect.

Transportation officials are also considering building a tunnel between the Bowdoin and Charles/MGH stops.

The agency has not put a price tag or a timeline on the project.

Instead, they’re looking for feedback from commuters to see if a “superstation” is an idea worth exploring.

Public comment on the plan ends on Friday, Sept. 21.