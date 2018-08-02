Filed Under:Boston Duck Boats, Duck Boat

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have closed off the intersection of State and Congress streets after a duck boat with passengers and a car collided.

Boston Police said one person was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but no other injuries were reported.

Boston Duck Boat And Car Collide Downtown

The Boston Duck Tours Boat collided with a car at the corner of Congress and State Streets Thursday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

The duck boat “Liberty Teresa” was involved in the crash.

In a statement Thursday, Boston Duck Tours called the accident involving the duck boat “minor.”

“We can confirm that there was a minor accident at the corner of State and Congress. There were no injuries. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses on site said the Duck was not a fault,” the statement said.

Boston Duck Boat And Car Collide Downtown

The duck boat and car collided at the corner of State and Congress in downtown Boston. (WBZ-TV)

The crash remains under investigation.

Thursday’s crash occurred more than 2 years after a duck boat was involved in a fatal crash in Boston.

Allison Warmuth, 28, was killed after colliding with a Boston Duck Boat Tours vehicle while riding on a moped on Beacon and Charles Streets on April 30, 2016.

Comments (3)
  1. Mike O'Connor says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    uhmmm.. duck boat.. really? you’d have to be a quack to get on one of those. just generally a BAD idea. just because they were used in the military for LIMITED purposes does NOT mean they should be used by civilians for some stupid joy ride. boats: for water, wheeled vehicles: for the road.. PERIOD!

    Reply Report comment
  2. putupjob (@putupjob) says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    another duck boat mishap.

    Reply Report comment

