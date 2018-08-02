BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have closed off the intersection of State and Congress streets after a duck boat with passengers and a car collided.
Boston Police said one person was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but no other injuries were reported.
The duck boat “Liberty Teresa” was involved in the crash.
In a statement Thursday, Boston Duck Tours called the accident involving the duck boat “minor.”
“We can confirm that there was a minor accident at the corner of State and Congress. There were no injuries. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses on site said the Duck was not a fault,” the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thursday’s crash occurred more than 2 years after a duck boat was involved in a fatal crash in Boston.
Allison Warmuth, 28, was killed after colliding with a Boston Duck Boat Tours vehicle while riding on a moped on Beacon and Charles Streets on April 30, 2016.
