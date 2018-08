TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A seven-year-old boy was struck by a SUV while riding a bike in Tewksbury on Wednesday.

Police say the boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike. He was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital with head injuries.

The crash happened on Pratt Street at about 5:00 p.m.

The woman driving the Cadillac SUV that hit the boy remained at the scene and called 911.

The district attorney’s office and State Police are investigating the crash.