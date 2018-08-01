  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Beth Germano, Boy Hit By Car, Local TV, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — New speed limits signs were installed in a South Boston neighborhood where a little boy was hit and killed by a car last week. At least one of the new signs on L Street includes a digital screen flashing how fast drivers are going compared to the 25 mph speed limit.

daytimespeedlimitsigns New Speed Limits Signs Installed After South Boston Crash Kills Boy

A digitized speed limit sign is installed on L Street in South Boston (WBZ-TV)

Stop signs were also replaced in the area.

One person tweeted that they saw about 10 cars pulled over by Boston Police on Tuesday.

Other residents have told WBZ-TV that L Street is busy and needs more speed limit enforcement.  “It’s common knowledge that there are accidents on the street every summer. We’ve always been concerned that one would be fatal. To have it happen in this manner is horrific,” said Lauren Flaherty.

colin New Speed Limits Signs Installed After South Boston Crash Kills Boy

Colin McGrath (Courtesy Photo)

Two-year-old Colin McGrath was in a stroller alongside his nanny and four-year-old sister when two cars collided at the busy L Street and East Sixth Street intersection. One jumped the curb, hitting Colin and the others.

The crash killed Colin and badly injured his sister. Their nanny was uninjured.

Following last Wednesday’s fatal crash, a memorial was created on L Street for Colin.

bethgermano New Speed Limits Signs Installed After South Boston Crash Kills Boy

A memorial for a 2-year-old who was hit and killed in South Boston. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

A funeral for Colin will be held on Friday.

