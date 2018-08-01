BOSTON (CBS) — New speed limits signs were installed in a South Boston neighborhood where a little boy was hit and killed by a car last week. At least one of the new signs on L Street includes a digital screen flashing how fast drivers are going compared to the 25 mph speed limit.

Stop signs were also replaced in the area.

One person tweeted that they saw about 10 cars pulled over by Boston Police on Tuesday.

Other residents have told WBZ-TV that L Street is busy and needs more speed limit enforcement. “It’s common knowledge that there are accidents on the street every summer. We’ve always been concerned that one would be fatal. To have it happen in this manner is horrific,” said Lauren Flaherty.

Two-year-old Colin McGrath was in a stroller alongside his nanny and four-year-old sister when two cars collided at the busy L Street and East Sixth Street intersection. One jumped the curb, hitting Colin and the others.

The crash killed Colin and badly injured his sister. Their nanny was uninjured.

Following last Wednesday’s fatal crash, a memorial was created on L Street for Colin.

A funeral for Colin will be held on Friday.