BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will turn 41 on Friday, and many are wondering what would make a good birthday gift for a five-time Super Bowl champion who perceivably already has anything and everything.

Rob Gronkowski has some ideas; he just isn’t saying what those ideas are. Given what usually goes on in the head of the Patriots tight end, that may not be a bad thing.

“It’s a secret,” Gronk said with a boyish giggle when asked if there’s anything left to get Brady for birthday.

“You don’t even want to know what I thought of,” he said with even more laughter. “I do kind of want to say, but I can’t. We would all get in trouble.”

You can use your own imagination to decipher that Gronkism.

The Patriots celebrated Brady’s 40th birthday in grand fashion last year, bringing in a mini-petting zoo with baby goats for fans to enjoy. While that was a nice little tribute off the field, Gronkowski has a good idea of what Brady likes on the field on his big day.

“Tell you the truth, he loves the game of football so much, usually on his birthday he just wants a good practice with lots of touchdowns,” said Gronk.

While Brady still has the skills and passion for the game that most 25-year-old quarterbacks are lucky to possess, Gronkowski did say the quarterback has gotten a little soft in his old age.

“I’ve seen the same fire since I’ve been here. I would say probably back in the day he was a little more on you if you didn’t get it right. A little more in your face,” Gronkowski explained. “I feel like he’s backed off on that a little bit, which is nice. He used to be mean to me. Now he’s not to these young guys anymore.”

Like all of his teammates and NFL fans around the country, Gronkowski is still amazed at what Brady does day in and day out.

“No doubt about it. He’s hands-down just remarkable,” said Gronk. “It’s amazing. At age 41, I mean, there’s coaches younger than us – younger than him on the roster. He looks younger than the coaches, he looks younger than everyone. The way he’s moving, how just reliable he is at all times is just unbelievable and something to look up to.”