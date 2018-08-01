  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crystal lake, Drowning, Local TV, Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – A young man drowned in a lake in Newton early Wednesday morning.

A group of five college-aged kids jumped into Crystal Lake just before 2 a.m. when one of them went missing, the fire department told WBZ-TV.

crystallake1 Young Man Drowns In Newtons Crystal Lake Overnight

Crystal Lake in Newton. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters rushed to the lake and eventually found the man about 20 feet out in the water. He had been missing for 20-to-25 minutes when he was located, authorities said. His name has not been released.

The fire department said the north side of the lake where the man drowned is a popular and illegal swimming spot.

crystallake2 Young Man Drowns In Newtons Crystal Lake Overnight

Swimmers are not allowed in the north side of Crystal Lake in Newton. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s