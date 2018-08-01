NEWTON (CBS) – A young man drowned in a lake in Newton early Wednesday morning.

A group of five college-aged kids jumped into Crystal Lake just before 2 a.m. when one of them went missing, the fire department told WBZ-TV.

Firefighters rushed to the lake and eventually found the man about 20 feet out in the water. He had been missing for 20-to-25 minutes when he was located, authorities said. His name has not been released.

The fire department said the north side of the lake where the man drowned is a popular and illegal swimming spot.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.