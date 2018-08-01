MALDEN (CBS) – Is driving while adorable a crime?

A Malden police officer was pictured pulling over a toddler in his red toy Mercedes-Benz and issuing a ticket.

The driver’s mom Cori Devan posted the photo on Instagram Tuesday. She said the officer is a friend who happened to be driving by.

“When our friend Aytron stopped by in uniform we thought a picture would be adorable!” Devan tells WBZ-TV.

Devan said her son Grayson “brings so much innocence and happiness” to her life and she’s glad the photo is being shared.