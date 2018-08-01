BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after it was reported that Jordan Matthews was working through a “significant” injury, the Patriots have cut ties with the wide receiver.

The Patriots have reportedly released Matthews, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

According to a league source, the #Patriots have released WR Jordan Matthews. He had suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s practice. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 1, 2018

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the severity of Matthew’s hamstring injury earlier Wednesday.

One injury to watch: #Patriots WR Jordan Matthews suffered a hamstring injury that is deemed to be significant, source said. This would explain the continued interest in FA WR Eric Decker. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2018

There was some high hopes that Matthews could fill some of the void left by the offseason departures of Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, but the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and has been out of action ever since.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver, whom the Patriots signed over the offseason, was very productive in his first three years in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, when he averaged 75 receptions and 891 yards per year, while catching 19 touchdowns. Last year in Buffalo those numbers dipped a bit, with Matthews catching just 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the Bills.

The Patriots reportedly worked out free agent receiver Eric Decker on Monday. Malcolm Mitchell remains in recovery from his knee injury, while Kenny Britt is on the PUP list with a hamstring injury of his own. Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season, which leaves Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson as the healthy receivers.