BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum was a silent assassin for the Celtics his rookie season.

He’s since evolved into a bad, bad man.

While at a basketball camp, the Celtics’ rising star took on one lucky camper in a little one-on-one. At least, the camper probably thought he was pretty lucky, until it was clear Tatum was taking no prisoners. Watch Tatum’s vicious crossover that left the camper on his backside, followed by a ruthless stare down.

Tatum breaking ankles of all ages now ☠️ (submitted by @CrownBBALL, michael_j_ferrara/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/u5Gkm9g4DV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2018

Tatum capped off the sequence with a dunk, because why not? Normally, an NBA star would be admonished for embarrassing a poor kid, but Tatum is only 20, so he’s still a kid himself.

Looks like we’re getting an early glimpse at what the rest of the NBA has to contend with next season — and an early look at what Tatum learned from Kobe Bryant during their recent workout.