BOSTON (CBS) — Two men, including a New Jersey police officer, were arraigned Wednesday on charges stemming from a fight in a Boston pizza shop that left a Boston College hockey player seriously injured. The player’s jaw was wired shut for three weeks after he was apparently sucker-punched.

Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington, NJ, and Ian Salerno, 29, of Philadelphia, were charged with aggravated assault.

Hunt is a police officer for Haddon Heights, NJ. He has been placed on administrative leave.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Kacie Sherman said receipts and witnesses prove the men were drinking and then place them at Boylston Street Dominio’s early on January 21, the day of the attack.

Surveillance video also shows the group of men walk into the pizza shop and say something to the victim, Kevin Lohan, and his girlfriend. A verbal back and forth began and minutes later, Lohan was pushed, punched, and tackled to the ground.

“It’s unfortunate, there was an incident, there’s a lot more to it then what you see on the video,” said Defense Attorney Phil Tracy.

Sherman described Logan’s injuries. “He underwent a number of medical procedures to his mouth face and teeth. These procedures resulted in his jaw being wired shut, metal plates being inserted into his face which will permanently be there to maintain the structure of his face,” she said.

Hunt and Salemo were released on no bail. They are due back in court February 11.