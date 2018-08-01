BOSTON (CBS) — Another football player is walking away from the game at an early age.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that offensive lineman Jack Mewhort is retiring at the age of 26.

Knee injuries had plagued the offensive lineman in recent years, limiting him to just five games last year and 10 games the year prior. That was after he started in 30 of a possible 32 games after being drafted in the second round (59th overall) by the Colts in 2014. He also started at left guard in all three of the Colts’ postseason games in his rookie season.

“He fought through injuries and played through pain,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said in a release. “Jack is a selfless player who always carried a team-first mentality. He is revered among his coaches, teammates and staff and his leadership will be missed in the locker room. We’re appreciative of Jack’s dedication to the Colts and we wish him the best moving forward.”

The Colts had signed Mewhort to a one-year contract in the offseason, but his time in 2018 training camp did not last long.

“I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream,” Mewhort said. “The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!”

The decision marks a sharp change from June, when Mewhort expressed optimism regarding his health.

“I do believe that I’m going to be able to be out there and be playing at a high level,” Mewhort said in June. “I’m getting stronger every day. I’m feeling better every day. I’ve been moving around on the field, and I’m feeling good. At this point in my career, obviously I’m dinged up, and like you guys said, I’ve had to deal with some stuff. But for all that being said, I feel pretty darn good, and like I said, having the Colts show faith like this is making me feel even better.”

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Mewhort played college football at Ohio State, playing at both guard positions and at left tackle.