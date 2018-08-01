BOSTON (CBS) – If you think brain training apps are going to make you smarter, neuroscientists in Canada say think again. Even if you get good at one mental task, it’s unlikely to boost your brain power in other areas.

They looked at about 70 people and had half of them play a brain training game for almost 13 hours over 20 days. The rest of the participants did not. They found that the those who did the brain training performed no better at a similar game than the people who didn’t do the training.

This was a small study and doesn’t necessarily put to rest whether brain training provides any cognitive benefits, but these neuroscientists say instead you should focus on eating healthy, getting good sleep, exercising, and staying social.