WESTFORD (CBS) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on Tuesday night, police say. The crash occurred on Plain Street in Westford.

“Officers arrived, the fire department arrived, found a young male on the side of the road, he was being tended to by several witnesses,” Police Chief Tom McEnaney told WBZ-TV.

westfordbike Bicyclist Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Westford

A bike remains on the side of the road after a crash on Plain Street in Westford (WBZ-TV)

The man was med-flighted to Lowell General Hospital. His identity has not been released.

According to McEnaney, the driver did stay on the scene and was cooperating with police. While it was early on in the investigation, he said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

McEnaney added that the road is decently lit but it appears the biker was not riding on the side of the road that cyclists typically use.

