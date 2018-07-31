WATERTOWN (CBS) – An oil spill has forced police to shut down a busy road in Watertown that could impact the morning commute.

Watertown Police closed off Main Street (Route 20) between Spring Street and Waverley Avenue overnight because of the leak. Crews have covered the pavement in sand to absorb the oil and the road has been torn up for repairs.

According to Eversource, they got a call around 8 p.m. Monday that an oil leak was discovered at one of their underground electrical sites and was spilling into the street. That oil is apparently used to cool electrical wires, but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the leak.

Please avoid Main St. and Watertown Sqaure. Roads will be closed. Expect delays. Please seek alternate routes. — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) July 31, 2018

Eversource says no customers have lost power. There’s no word yet on possible environmental concerns.