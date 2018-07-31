  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Michelle Fisher, Oil Leak, Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) – An oil spill has forced police to shut down a busy road in Watertown that could impact the morning commute.

Watertown Police closed off Main Street (Route 20) between Spring Street and Waverley Avenue overnight because of the leak. Crews have covered the pavement in sand to absorb the oil and the road has been torn up for repairs.

watertown Main Street In Watertown Shut Down After Oil Leak

The cleanup on Main Street in Watertown early Tuesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

According to Eversource, they got a call around 8 p.m. Monday that an oil leak was discovered at one of their underground electrical sites and was spilling into the street. That oil is apparently used to cool electrical wires, but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the leak.

Eversource says no customers have lost power. There’s no word yet on possible environmental concerns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s