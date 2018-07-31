NORTON (CBS) — Tiger Woods will be spending his Labor Day weekend in Boston.

For the first time in five years, Woods has committed to play in the Dell Technologies Championship (formerly known as the Deutsche Bank Championship), the PGA announced Tuesday. This will be Tiger’s ninth time playing in Boston, having won the tournament back in 2006. He also finished second in 2004 and 2007.

Woods has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013 due to a slew of injuries and legal problems, but just finished tied for sixth at the British Open. He is currently ranked 47th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last year’s Dell Technologies champ Justin Thomas, an avid Red Sox fan, has also committed to the event.

“I’m really excited to get back,” Thomas said in a release by the PGA. “It’s a place that I liked when I first went there even though I didn’t play well the first few years, but I liked the golf course and Jimmy had had some success there with Strick. So that was another comforting factor for me. It’s a fun week. I love the city of Boston, great fans, good sports fans, and should be a good week.”

Top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson, Masters Tournament winner Patrick Reed, U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, and The Players Championship winner Webb Simpson have all committed to play as well.

The Dell Technologies Championship will be held at TPC Boston in Norton from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.