BOSTON (CBS) — Scratch another potential trade target off the list for the Boston Red Sox.

Miami Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

OFFICIAL: #Dbacks acquire RHP Brad Ziegler from the Marlins for RHP Tommy Eveld. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

Boston was rumored to be a potential landing spot for Ziegler ahead of Tuesday’s 4pm deadline. The 11-year veteran would have given them another veteran arm out of the bullpen, but instead he’s heading back to Arizona, where he pitched for six seasons from 2011-2016. The Diamondbacks traded Ziegler to Boston in July 2016, and he went 2-4 with four saves to go with a 1.52 ERA and 1.247 WHIP in 33 appearances for the Red Sox.

Dave Dombrowski hinted that the Red Sox may be done dealing after acquiring second baseman Ian Kinsler Monday night, but if he wants some more depth in his bullpen, he’s running out of time — and options.