BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are going to be without their ace for the near future.

The team on Tuesday placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list with “mild” left shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 28.

The team called up Brandon Workman to fill Sale’s roster spot.

Sale, 29, is having a Cy Young-type season for the Red Sox. He’s made 22 starts, posting an 11-4 record and an AL-best 2.04 ERA. He leads all of MLB with 207 strikeouts in his 141 innings pitched. He’s also reached career-high pitch velocities along the way.

As a result of the DL stint, Sale will miss his scheduled start this week against the Yankees. He’ll be eligible to return from the DL next week when the Red Sox are in Toronto for a three-game set.