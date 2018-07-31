HALIFAX (CBS) – A young man wanted for murder in Connecticut has been arrested for a series of break-ins in Halifax.

Jamir Johnson, 18, was captured around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Brandeis Circle neighborhood. In a statement on Facebook, Halifax Police said he’s a suspect in “several house and 54 car breaks that have been happening in town over the past few weeks.”

While he was being booked, investigators said they found out there was an arrest warrant for Johnson in New London, Connecticut for a murder there on December 9, 2017.

Johnson will be arraigned Tuesday in in Plymouth District Court on the local breaking and entering charges. He will also be held on the Connecticut murder charges.

“I would like to apologize to the residents for not being forthcoming with information about how we investigate and deal with this sort of crime, I hope the people understand our silence when trying to apprehend these criminals,” Police Chief Ted Broderick said in the Facebook statement. “But mostly I want everyone to know the diligence and work ethic of your police officers, if it wasn’t for their commitment to the town and its citizens this alleged murderer would still be roaming our streets while we sleep. It was a job well done by all.”