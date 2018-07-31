BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of shooting and injuring two Falmouth Police officers was arraigned from his hospital bed on Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Malik Koval will be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of disturbing the peace, two counts of assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

According to prosecutors, police were called to Ashley Drive on Friday night for a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. The caller said Koval was breaking glass bottles in the street. When police approached him, things escalated.

He ran away into a home, was able to retrieve a gun, and shot at the officers as they followed him into the home and then as they retreated, prosecutors said.

Koval was injured when police fired back at him. He was med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he has been recovering ever since.

A defense attorney for Koval said he was just a young man and he was overwhelmed by the recent events.

On Monday, Koval’s mother and brother were arraigned on charges related to the shooting. Marcus Maseda, 18, and Kimberly Koval, 38, are accused of assaulting a police officer, intimidating a witness, and interfering with a police officer.

Witnesses said the pair jumped on the officers, buying Koval enough time to go into the home and get a gun.

They were released on $7,500 bail.

Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were injured in the shooting. Moore was treated and released from the hospital. DeMiranda remains hospitalized in good condition.

Earlier this month, Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash. In April, about 10 miles away from the Falmouth incident, Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.