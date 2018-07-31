BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans will get acquainted with new second baseman Ian Kinsler pretty quickly.

After being acquired from the Angels late Monday night, Kinsler will make his Red Sox debut Tuesday night against the Phillies. He’s set to bat sixth and play second for his new team as they close out a brief two-game set against Philadelphia at Fenway Park.

Kinsler is part of a makeshift lineup manager Alex Cora will send out Tuesday night, with Mookie Betts getting the night off. Andrew Benintendi will lead off for Boston with catcher Blake Swihart in the two-hole. J.D. Martinez will take over for Betts in right field.

Here’s the full lineup the Red Sox will throw at Phillies stating pitcher Jake Arrieta.

1. Andrew Benintendi, LF

2. Blake Swihart, C

3. Mitch Moreland, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, RF

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Ian Kinsler, 2B

7. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

8. Brock Holt, DH

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

— Drew Pomeranz, SP

Pomeranz is looking to bounce back from a rough start and potentially save his spot in the rotation. The lefty had little control and surrendered four runs off six hits (including two homers) in 4.2 innings last Tuesday in Baltimore, his first start after spending nearly two months on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis.

The Red Sox beat the Phillies 2-1 in 13 innings Monday night on a game-winning RBI double by Swihart.