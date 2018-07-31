BOSTON (CBS) — News broke late Monday night that the Washington Nationals were letting teams know that Bryce Harper as available in trade talks.

But by early Tuesday morning, Washington GM Mike Rizzo made it clear to the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes that his star player isn’t leaving the nation’s capital.

Mike Rizzo just reached out with this message: "Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2018

So it would appear as though the biggest deal that could go down ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline will not be happening. Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post is also reporting that the Nationals had a handful of deals lined up on Monday, including one for Harper, but Washington management nixed trading away the face of the franchise.

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

Harper is having his worst season as a pro, batting just .220 with 25 homers and 65 RBIs. He’s struck out 117 times in 103 games, on pace to shatter his career-high of 131 K’s back in 2015. The lefty slugger will become a free agent at the end of the season, so many believed that the disappointing Nationals (just 52-23 and in third place in the NL East) may explore trading the star.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, barring a contender throwing a really silly offer Washington’s away in the next few hours.