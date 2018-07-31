BOSTON (CBS) — Another number will soon find its place among Boston Bruins greats in the TD Garden rafters.

The Bruins will retire Rick Middleton’s No. 16 jersey during the upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday. The ceremony will be held prior to Boston’s game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 29.

“It was a great honor to call Rick today and let him know that he will join the group of retired numbers in the TD Garden rafters,” Bruins President Cam Neely said in a release. “As a player and a person Rick embodies what it means to be a Bruin, and we are excited to celebrate his career with his family, friends and our fans on November 29th.”

“Mr. Middleton’s number 16 has long deserved to be raised to TD Garden’s rafters,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “I look forward to participating in the events on November 29 as it will be a very special evening for Mr. Middleton and the entire Bruins organization.”

Middleton played 12 seasons with the Bruins from 1976-88, compiling 402 goals and 496 assists for 898 points in 881 games. Those 402 tallies rank third in Bruins history behind John Bucyk (545) and Phil Esposito (459). He helped lead the Bruins to the playoffs in 11 of those 12 seasons in Boston, totaling 45 goals (eight of which were game-winners) and 55 assists in 114 postseason games. His 100 points in the playoffs tie Bucyk for the third-most postseason points in team history.

Middleton will become the 11th player to have his number retired by the Bruins, joining Lionel Hitchman (No. 3 in 1934), Aubrey Clapper (No. 5 in 1947), Eddie Shore (No. 2 in 1949), Milt Schmidt (No. 15 in 1957), Bobby Orr (No. 4 in 1979), Johnny Bucyk (No. 9 in 1980), Phil Esposito (No. 7 in 1987), Ray Bourque (No. 77 in 2001), Terry O’Reilly (No. 24 in 2002) and Cam Neely (No. 8 in 2004).