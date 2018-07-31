Dombrowski Hints That Red Sox May Be Done Dealing Ahead Of DeadlineIf you were hoping the team would acquire another arm to solidify the bullpen, you may be disappointed when Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline hits.

Patriots O-Lineman Isaiah Wynn Fields Punt, Earns Team Extra Night Without CurfewThe Patriots were set to have Tuesday off anyways, but one of their rookies earned the team some extra time to have some fun.

Red Sox Get Ian Kinsler From AngelsThe Boston Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels late Monday night for two Triple-A pitchers.

Swihart Doubles In 13th To Lift Red Sox Over Phillies 2-1Blake Swihart doubled into the Red Sox bullpen to score Eduardo Nunez in the 13th inning and Boston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Monday night to move a season-high six games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Bill Belichick Expecting Big Things From Wise, Rivers Along Patriots' D-LinePatriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't one to throw out a lot of praise for his players. But he has some high expectations for a pair of second-year players.