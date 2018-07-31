  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blandford, Blandford Police Department, Local TV

BLANDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The entire four-member police department of a small western Massachusetts town has resigned, citing poor equipment and unsafe working conditions.

Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki and three officers submitted their resignations in a letter to Blandford officials on Monday, effective immediately.

The officers said the town’s police cruisers are in such bad shape they often have to answer calls in their personal vehicles. They said their police radios don’t work in some parts of the town and bulletproof vests are beyond their expiration dates and fit poorly to begin with.

Town officials say emergency calls will be answered by state police.

The officers on the force said they regret leaving the town without coverage, but have no other choice because their own safety has been put at risk.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments (5)
  1. Jeffrey Shultz (@jnsesq) says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Police? We don’t need no stinkin’ police. We’re Massachusetts liberals!

    Reply Report comment
  2. GodAwfulLiberalMedia (@ObamaIsGodAwful) says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:57 am

    It’s cheaper to let police and citizens die at the hands of criminals than to properly fund the police.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s