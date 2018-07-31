BOSTON (CBS) – For the third year in a row, a report is recognizing Massachusetts for having exceptional schools.

WalletHub says the Bay State is home to the best public school systems in America. Massachusetts also landed the top spot on this report in 2016 and 2017.

The state has the highest math and reading test scores and is tied for the highest median ACT score. Massachusetts also scores well on the topic of student safety as it is tied for first in the lowest percentage of threatened/injured high school students and No. 5 in lowest bullying incidence rate.

New Jersey finished second in the ranking, followed by Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont. New Mexico has the worst school systems, according to WalletHub.

The ranking analyzed student performance, district funding, safety, class size and teacher credentials. WalletHub says the research shows that higher taxes paid by residents generally leads to better school system performance.