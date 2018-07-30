BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Marlins are expected to move right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, and Boston is reportedly one of his potential landing spots.

According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros are teams that could land the 38-year-old to help bolster their bullpens. Ziegler owns a 1-5 record with 10 saves this season, touting a 3.98 ERA in his 53 appearances.