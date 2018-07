BOSTON (CBS) – A stand-up paddleboarder had a close encounter with a shark off Cape Cod on Sunday morning.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared dramatic drone photos taken by Cody DeGroff of the shark and paddleboarder just north of Nauset Beach.

The paddleboarder did not see the shark lurking beneath them.

According to the Cape Cod Times, a shark ate a seal near several surfers at Nauset Beach on Friday.