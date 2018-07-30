BOSTON (CBS) — As if Mondays weren’t already rough enough, commuters should expect extra traffic delays on the Mass Pike.

Construction on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge will cut the number of operating lanes on the Mass Pike from eight to four, just two in each direction.

MassDOT is asking drivers to take a different route if possible. “Be mindful of the fact that there are a lot of various diversions and detours that are going to be around this job,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “If at all possible we are recommending that people avoid the region altogether. If they do not have to be here, they’re better off going in another direction.”

The lanes between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass are partially shut down to make way for massive construction equipment needed to replace the westbound side of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge.

Commuters should expect delays up to 45-minute delays. As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, traffic was already backed into Newton.

Another option for some will be the Commuter Rail.

MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said, “Anyone coming in from the western region into metropolitan Boston, the Boston area, right now, we are encouraging everyone to take the MBTA. We have added service on the Worcester line. And on the Green Line D branch. We are telling our customers to allow for about 20 to 30 minutes of extra time on both those services.”

Shuttle bus service is also still in place for the Green Line B branch.

The good news: the project is on schedule and expected to wrap up on August 11th.