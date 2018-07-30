BOSTON (CBS) – Those with “tough faces” who look like “mob guys” might be a perfect fit for an upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie.

Boston Casting INC. posted a flyer on Facebook Friday advertising a casting call for the Dorchester native’s next film.

The listing says Wahlberg is “searching for real people. . . character men with tough faces.” That includes construction workers, blue collar workers, DPW workers, fishermen and “mob guys.”

The auditions are set for Saturday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 129 Braintree Street in Allston. Those interested should bring a photo to the casting call and visit BostonCasting.com for more information.