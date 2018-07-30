GREENVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the crash of a small plane bound for Canada that killed three people near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport. A cause was not immediately determined.

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash. They say the Federal Aviation Administration is sending an investigator to the scene.

A spokesman for the FAA says the plane crashed on approach to the airport. It was a small, twin-engine plane that departed from Pembroke, Ontario, in Canada, and was headed for Prince Edward Island.

Greenville’s about 150 miles north of Portland. It’s near Moosehead Lake, southwest of Baxter State Park, in a rural part of the state’s interior.

