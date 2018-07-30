  • WBZ TVOn Air

Maine State Police

KITTERY, Maine (CBS) – Maine State Police are calling out a Massachusetts man for using his cell phone as a headlight for his scooter.

Trooper Scott Harakles pulled over the 26-year-old man — who was illegally riding a motorized and unregistered scooter without a driver’s license — on the Maine Turnpike, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

maine scooter headlight Mass. Man Uses Cell Phone As Headlight For Scooter On Maine Highway

The scooter stopped on the Maine turnpike for not having a headlight (Photo credit: Maine State Police)

The scooter, which was pulled over at mile marker 3 northbound in Kittery at about 1:22 a.m. Friday, didn’t have headlights.

The unidentified man told Harakles that he was traveling from New Bedford, Massachusetts to Maine, state police said.

“Thankfully, he was stopped after traveling only a couple miles into Maine as he was very difficult to see at night without lights,” Maine State Police said on Facebook.

Mopeds and motorized scooters are prohibited on the Maine Turnpike, state police said.

