BOSTON (CBS) – “It’s been seven-and-a-half years since my dad was killed by someone who was programming her GPS, and that’s still legal in this state,” said Emily Stein, whose father was 61 when he died on the side of Route 2 in Acton. She heads a group called Safe Roads Alliance, which has been pushing state lawmakers to pass a hands-free driving law in Massachusetts.

Now, as state legislators approach their end-of-July deadline to wrap up the session, it appears all hopes are lost again in the years-long effort to make handheld devices illegal. “It’s just frustrating, feel like they’re playing politics,” said Stein.

Massachusetts and Maine are the only states in New England where it’s not illegal to talk on a cell phone while driving. Different versions of hands-free laws have passed through the Senate in the last couple years, but they’ve been stalled in the House.

Some are concerned people of color could be pulled over at disproportionate rates. “That’s a valid concern,” said driver Kassandra Rodriguez from Cambridge. “You see people getting pulled over for having something in their hands when it’s actually a pen or their wallet.”

There’s been some push-back from law enforcement over newer versions that would require police to keep detailed records every time they pull over a driver for phone use.

Stein, who has been fighting for years to prevent others from meeting her father’s fate, still has hope for the next legislative session. “We’re going to look back and say, ‘wow, that was ridiculous that we were allowed to use a small computer right in front of our face while driving 1,000 to 2,000 pound vehicle.’”

