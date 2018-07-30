MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — A single fox is believed to be responsible for two attacks late Sunday night and Monday morning in Middleboro. The attacks, which left two women injured, took place about a half a mile from one another, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call on Muttock Lane and found a woman with bite marks on both her legs. She was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, “The victim’s daughter had to hit the fox on the head with a shovel in order to get it to stop biting her mother. The fox then ran off into the woods.”

Crestena Astorga was bit 11 times by a fox before her daughter fought it off with a shovel @wbz pic.twitter.com/MRplnhpUNv — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) July 30, 2018

On Monday morning, a 911 call to Middleboro Police reported that a woman had been bitten by a fox around 7:10 a.m. at the Kampgrounds of America Campground on Plymouth Street. She was taken to the hospital and Animal Control was notified.

“The Animal Control Officer and Middleborough Police are actively searching for the fox Monday morning in the area of Route 44 near the Nemasket River,” said police.

Healthy foxes generally avoid humans. If you see a fox acting aggressively or in the area of Route 44 and Plymouth Street in Middleboro, you are asked to call Middleborough Animal Control at 508-946-2455. If you have come into contact with a fox, you should seek medical attention.