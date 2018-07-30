BOSTON (CBS) – They say the eyes are the window to the soul and now scientists are one step closer to proving it. They found that your eye movements can provide valuable information about your personality.

Researchers placed eye-tracking headsets on 42 participants and sent them out to buy something at a campus store. The participants were then asked to fill out well-established personality questionnaires.

Using artificial intelligence, scientists say they identified patterns of eye movements that match up with four of the big five personality traits: neuroticism, extraversion, agreeableness, and conscientiousness.

Right now, robots and computers can pick up on social cues but this may provide more information to allow machines to eventually read our personalities and our moods.