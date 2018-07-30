FALL RIVER (CBS) – The driver involved in a fatal crash that killed Marine veteran Kevin Quinn had a criminal record and was allowed to post reduced bail for charges related to his role in a 2015 murder case.

Mickey Rivera, 22, of Fall River also died in the early Saturday morning crash in Cotuit that killed the 32-year-old Quinn, who had just visited his wife and newborn baby in the hospital.

The Bristol County district attorney said Fall River Superior Court Judge Thomas McGuire reduced Rivera’s bail from $35,000 to $1,000 in September, after a state Supreme Judicial Court decision instructed lower court judges to set bail at levels defendants can afford. Rivera then posted bail.

Rivera had been indicted on several charges related to the March 20, 2015 shooting death of Anthony Carvalho in Fall River, including armed assault with intent to rob, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy armed robbery and witness intimidation, misleading police, the DA said.

“I was very disappointed the court reduced the defendants bail so drastically, based on the defendant’s criminal record and the serious nature of the charges,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement Monday.

Early Saturday morning, a Toyota sedan driven by Rivera crossed the center line on Route 28 and ran into Quinn’s SUV head on, police said.

Rivera’s passenger, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fatal crash occurred minutes after a Mashpee police officer alerted a police dispatcher that he was pursuing a Toyota — later determined to be driven by Rivera — that was driving erratically, speeding, running red lights and crossing marked lanes, according to police audio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify.

“Attempting to stop a vehicle. I’m on Route 28… My speed is 65, he’s now passing vehicles on Route 28,” the officer said with his cruiser’s siren blaring in the background, according to the recording.

The officer then reported the Toyota vehicle “has left the roadway and has crashed.”

“Send rescue… we need multiple rescue units,” the officer told dispatch.

Prior to the Carvalho murder case, Rivera had faced charges of armed and masked home invasion, armed assault and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of two women in Taunton involving several defendants, the DA said.

Those charges were later dismissed by a Taunton District Court judge because the victims could not identify Rivera, the DA said.