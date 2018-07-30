BOSTON (Hoodline) – Whether you’re craving a quick weekday egg sandwich or a decadent Sunday brunch, we’ve found the newest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are three places in Boston to check out the next time you’re in the mood for breakfast or brunch.

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green St., Jamaica Plain

PHOTO: JENNIFER C./YELP

Simple, hearty breakfast and brunch fare is the focus at Evergreen Eatery, which is equal parts coffee shop and low-key brunch spot. Grab a cup and a pastry to go, or sit down to an omelette, Eggs Benedict or French Toast. There’s also a large selection of smoothies, juices and three kinds of hot chocolate.

Evergreen Eatery’s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.

Yelper G N., who reviewed Evergreen Eatery on July 15, wrote, “Yay! We live in the neighborhood and are so excited that Evergreen has opened. We love Exodus Bagels, but are happy to have another option as well. We’ve been to the cafe probably seven times already.”

Jennifer C. noted, “Another dog-friendly restaurant patio, hooray! Came here on a Saturday morning and sat down for breakfast. Collectively, we ordered three juices, hot and iced coffee, avocado toast, pancakes, a make-your-own omelette, and breakfast wrap. Everything was delicious and beautifully presented.”

Evergreen Eatery’s restaurant side is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays), and the cafe side is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

My Diner

455 E. First, South Boston

PHOTO: JAMES B./YELP

Two years after it was forced to depart South Boston for Melrose, My Diner has returned in a new location, with the same menu of breakfast and lunch favorites. This family-run spot serves a little of everything, from omelettes to breakfast sandwiches to its “famous” French Toast. There’s even a menu of vegan options like tofu scrambles.

Yelp users are generally positive about the resurrected My Diner, which currently holds four stars out of 19 reviews on the site.

Yelper Bill C., who reviewed My Diner on April 11, wrote, “We have tried all the various diners in the South Boston, South End, South Station area and this is BY FAR the best. The food is top-notch, whether you are coming for breakfast or lunch.”

Callie Z. noted, “I’m a big fan of My Diner’s breakfast. I had been to the original location on A Street years prior, which had a more intimate feeling to it. But this new location is clean and has tons of natural light.”

My Diner is open from 6 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

399 Boylston St., Back Bay

PHOTO: ALICIA K./YELP

Back Bay marks the 11th location for local juggernaut Tatte Bakery & Cafe, which has become a favorite spot for breakfast sandwiches, Greek-style pancakes, toasts and shakshuka, the North African-style dish of eggs poached in spicy tomato sauce. It also offers a full selection of pastries, from croissants to blueberry-hazelnut muffins, and Stumptown coffee and espresso.

Yelp users are excited about the new location of Tatte, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on the site.

Yelper Dianne G., who was one of the first users to visit Tatte on June 14, wrote, “Such a great vibe in this cafe; matched the delicious food and attentive service. I almost expected Meryl Streep to roll out chocolate croissants, [because] it reminded me of the bakery from the movie It’s Complicated.”

Yelper Tiffany J. wrote, “I visited Boston for a weekend trip and ended up coming here twice because it was so delicious!! The first time I came in with a friend to have brunch. We split the shakshuka, which I’ve only had once and really enjoyed at a small cafe in Australia. I only remembered that it was delicious, so we ordered it here as well, and it was really good.”

Tatte Bakery & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.