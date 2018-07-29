WAREHAM (CBS) – Don’t throw your dog off the bridge. That’s the warning a Massachusetts town is giving residents after a man was caught on camera doing just that.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources shared surveillance video that shows a man throwing his dog over the side of Stonebridge in Onset.

After the dog lands in the water, the owner jumps the distance of at least 12 feet into the water as well.

The dog and man both swam off and were uninjured. But the Department of Natural Resources says no one should duplicate the stunt.

“Dogs are not supposed to be tossed off of a bridge and no they don’t ‘like it,’” the town posted.

The dog owner has been identified.