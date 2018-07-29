  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Wareham Police

WAREHAM (CBS) – Don’t throw your dog off the bridge. That’s the warning a Massachusetts town is giving residents after a man was caught on camera doing just that.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources shared surveillance video that shows a man throwing his dog over the side of Stonebridge in Onset.

 

After the dog lands in the water, the owner jumps the distance of at least 12 feet into the water as well.

The dog and man both swam off and were uninjured. But the Department of Natural Resources says no one should duplicate the stunt.

“Dogs are not supposed to be tossed off of a bridge and no they don’t ‘like it,’” the town posted.

The dog owner has been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s