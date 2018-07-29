  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:German Shepherd, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – A three-year-old German Shepherd named Brody is looking for his forever home.

He is available for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center in Nahant.

brody Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Brody a 3-year-old German shepherd available for adoption (WBZ-TV)

Brody is shy at first, then affectionate and playful. He would be best in a home without other dogs, cats or children. A fenced yard is preferred since he loves to do “zoomies” and play, but the center will consider applicants on a case-by-case basis.

For more information visit GermanShepherdCenter.org.

