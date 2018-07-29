BOSTON (CBS) – A three-year-old German Shepherd named Brody is looking for his forever home.

He is available for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center in Nahant.

Brody is shy at first, then affectionate and playful. He would be best in a home without other dogs, cats or children. A fenced yard is preferred since he loves to do “zoomies” and play, but the center will consider applicants on a case-by-case basis.

For more information visit GermanShepherdCenter.org.