  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape Cod, Cotuit, Gary Brode, Kevin Quinn

COTUIT (CBS) – A man who died in a head-on crash in Cotuit early Saturday morning had just visited his wife and newborn baby in the hospital.

Kevin Quinn, 32, was hit by another car on Route 28. Police say a Toyota sedan crossed the centerline and ran into Quinn’s SUV head on.

Quinn was rushed to South Shore Hospital with severe injuries and later died. He was a Marine and spent two tours in Afghanistan, then came back to Mashpee to start a business and family.

quinn Man Killed In Cape Cod Crash Had Just Visited Wife, Newborn In Hospital

Kevin and Logan Quinn (Family photo)

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Mickey A. Rivera of Fall River, died instantly. His passenger, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

After hearing of Quinn’s death, his friends set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000. By Sunday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $65,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s