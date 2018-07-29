COTUIT (CBS) – A man who died in a head-on crash in Cotuit early Saturday morning had just visited his wife and newborn baby in the hospital.

Kevin Quinn, 32, was hit by another car on Route 28. Police say a Toyota sedan crossed the centerline and ran into Quinn’s SUV head on.

Quinn was rushed to South Shore Hospital with severe injuries and later died. He was a Marine and spent two tours in Afghanistan, then came back to Mashpee to start a business and family.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Mickey A. Rivera of Fall River, died instantly. His passenger, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

After hearing of Quinn’s death, his friends set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000. By Sunday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $65,000.

The crash remains under investigation.