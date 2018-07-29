  • WBZ TV

DUDLEY (AP) — Several people have been arrested in Massachusetts with about 90 grams of crack cocaine.

Dudley police say they and the Southern Worcester County Drug and Counter Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in Dudley early Sunday morning and arrested four people.

A SWAT Team seized the cocaine, over $3,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm firearm.

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Wilterdink, of Hampton, Connecticut and 29-year-old Jamal Tillman of New London, Connecticut, were arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Drugs, gun and money seized by Dudley Police (Image credit Dudley Police/Facebook)

Forty-four-year-old Shawn Gliniecki of Dudley is charged with those charges and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Forty-four-year-old Sherri Wright of Brooklyn, Connecticut is charged with drug trafficking charges.

All four suspects are being held on bail awaiting arraignment at Dudley District Court on Monday.

It is not clear through electronic records if they have attorneys.

