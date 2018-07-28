  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Officer Michael Chesna, Officer Sean Gannon, Weymouth Police Department

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – One week after their colleague, slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, was laid to rest, his colleagues in Weymouth spoke about the dangers for police officers while on the job.

“Police are the boundary between a civil society and anarchy, and when somebody goes that far out of bounds to assault or kill a police officer, we’re really in a bad spiral,” said Weymouth Police Officer Ken Murphy, who is president of the Weymouth Police Patrolmen’s Union.

Soon after he spoke, on Friday, two Falmouth police officers were shot. Both are expected to recover.

donalddemirandaryanmoore Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesnas Co Workers Discuss Police Dangers

Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were shot and wounded while on duty Friday. (Falmouth Police Department photos)

Chesna was shot and killed with his own gun on July 15 while responding to a single-car crash.

About three months earlier, Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant on April 12.

Some police officers told WBZ-TV that every time they put their uniforms on, they feel like they have a target on their backs.

gannonchesna Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesnas Co Workers Discuss Police Dangers

Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Weymouth and Yarmouth Police Photos)

“Helping somebody with a flat tire, nobody ever hears about that,” said Weymouth Police Officer Ed O’Brien. “But when there’s that one bad apple — who is not a police officer, they’re a criminal — and they act upon, or they’re found to be doing something foolish, and they’re being recorded, that’s the image of police that is now out there.”

The officers say the attacks on cops underscore a growing problem in America:  a lack of respect for the badge.

“In today’s day and age, due process should be held in a court of law, and you don’t get to argue a case in the street with violence against police,” Murphy said.

“It definitely impacts how you go about that call,” O’Brien said.

Policing has always been dangerous and difficult. But today, the job asks police officers to be social workers, psychologists and medical technicians.

The stress has never been greater, some say.

Former police officer Tom Famolare now helps police with symptoms of PTSD.

“It’s peer support. It’s not necessarily what I do, it’s what we help them to do for each other,” Famolare said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s