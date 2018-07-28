BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump’s family gatherings would look at a little different if he had his wish.

The New York Times published a story on the president’s relationship with his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Included in the story is a joke that President Trump likes to tell on who he wishes Ivanka had married – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Times reports Trump has joked several times how he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law but “Instead, I got Jared Kushner,” five people who heard the joke told the newspaper.

Brady was linked closely with Trump during the lead-up to Trump’s election. A “Make America Great Again” hat was seen by reporters in Brady’s locker in 2015, and the quarterback said it’d be great if his friend became president because “There’d be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that.”

But Trump was reportedly upset when Brady didn’t visit the White House after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. In December, another report surfaced that Trump was disappointed that Brady has “distanced himself” in recent months.