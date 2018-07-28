BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday brought the third practice of Training Camp for the Patriots and it was an important one. It was the first day the players practiced in full pads.

It was a hot, humid day in Foxboro and Bill Belichick had his team go about business in the usual up tempo as we’ve seen in the past.

Tom Brady out onto the @GilletteStadium practice fields for the #Patriots first full pads practice on Saturday – #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/gbdDOCrEfp — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 28, 2018

– The same group – Slater, Ebner, Jon Jones, Cyrus Jones, Britt, and Mitchell did not take part.

– Keion Crossen left early while Trey Flowers left after what looked like a collision during goal line play with fell lineman Malcolm Brown.

– There was a lot of emphasis on line play. Plenty of work on the running game with some big hitting go on. And, it started early with Dietrich Wise flattening newcomer Jeremy Hill in goal line work. A good sign for the offense was the return of right tackle Marcus Cannon, who had to leave Friday’s practice.

– Lots of the usual teaching of technique and position going on with the Pats coaching staff and front and center was Bill Belichick. He went from group to group and drill to drill observing and pointing out some things as well.

– Tom Brady looked like he’s settling in to camp with some nice throws to Jordan Mathews and Chris Hogan. At one point, Mathews made a nice play on a ball tipped up in the air by his defender Stephon Gilmore. Mathews showed good concentration as he stayed with it and hauled it in for the score. For his efforts, Mathews got a double high five from Brady.

– As practice wore on it appeared fatigue set in. Rookie Sony Michel fumbled and had to run a lap. Soon after both the offense and defense had to run a lap on what could have been a communication issue. Michel did have a nice goal line TD run that drew praise from the coaches for pushing his way through it.

– On defense, Duran Harmon had a pair of interceptions, including one on goal line work where he ran it back 40 yards while getting a body bump from Devin McCourty.

– Trey Flowers had a good day until he left with an injury issue and cornerback Ryan Lewis out of Pittsburgh stood out for his efforts on D and special teams.

Tom Brady Addresses Reporters

– Tom Brady and Julian Edelman addressed the media for the first time. Brady talked about trying to get all his work in as he prepares for his 19th season. Edelman wanted to look ahead as far as trying to prepare as best he can for when he can return to action in Week 5 after he serves his 4 game PED suspension.

Both players were irked when asked questions about Alex Guerrero and possible ties to Edelman’s suspension.

The Pats will work out Sunday at 9:15am and it’s open to the public.