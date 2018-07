LOWELL (CBS) – A second suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in a Lowell home invasion.

The violent incident happened Thursday around 2:40 a.m. on Walker Street. Saro Mann, 40, was killed.

Police previously arrested Samundi Cobb. On Saturday, Middlesex District Attorney Marion Ryan announced that 24-year-old Jeffrey Puryear of Dracut has also been arrested.

Puryear is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Cobb was arraigned Friday and held without bail.