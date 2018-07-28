  • WBZ TV

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Both of the officers injured in a Falmouth shootout Friday night had recently been named as the department’s officer of the month.

Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore have been identified as the officers shot, allegedly by 21-year-old Malik Koval.

donalddemirandaryanmoore Officers Injured In Falmouth Shootout Identified

Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore. (Falmouth Police Department photos)

Moore was named the department’s officer of the month for January. DeMiranda received honors in April for the second time. He was also officer of the month for August 2017.

DeMiranda was shot in the chest, though his ballistic vest stopped the bullet. A second bullet hit him in the shoulder area. He remains hospitalized in good condition.

Moore was grazed in the neck by a bullet. He was treated and released from Falmouth Hospital.

