COTUIT (CBS) – Two people were killed and a third seriously injured Saturday in an early morning Cotuit crash.

The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. on Falmouth Road. Two vehicles were involved.

Police say a 2000 Toyota sedan driven by a 22-year-old from Fall River was driving east on Route 28 when it crashed head-on into a 2012 GMC SUV driven by a 32-year-old Mashpee man.

The Fall River man was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in critical condition.

The Mashpee man was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive.

The road was shut down for several hours. Police are investigating what caused the crash.

