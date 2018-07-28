WBZ, WBZ TV, Centro, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Español, Latin, Latino Programing, Latino Community, Latinos, Spanish, Non-profit, Organization, Dominican Festival RI, RI, Dominican Festival, Latino Summer Festivals, Latino Festivals, Summer, Temple of Music, Roger Williams Park, Roger, Roger Williams, Park, Broad, Broad Street, Providence, Huascar Beato, Huascar, Beato, Vice President, Quisqueya In Action, Quisqueya, In Action, Action, Dominicans, Dominicanos
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
July 28, 2018
We begin with our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! This week, we feature the Dominican Festival of RI 2018. It is taking place on Sunday, August 12, at The Temple of Music from 12PM-7PM, with the big parade starting at 10:30AM down Broad Street in Providence. On this edition of Centro, we give you all the details about the 31st Annual Dominican Festival of RI, where more than 30,000 people are expected to attend! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Huascar Beato, Vice President of Quisqueya In Action, the non-profit organization coordinating this wonderful event. Tune in!

SOME EXCITING NEWS: Our very own, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo will be serving as Grand Marshall at this year’s Dominican Festival of RI! Make sure to stop by and say hello to her on August 12. She would LOVE to see you!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL OF RI 2018  
Sunday, August 12  12-7PM
The Temple of Music
(401) 996-0974
Parade: Broad St 10:30AM
www.quisqueyainaction.org
email: qia@verizon.net
FB: @quisqueyaenaccion
FB: @DominicanFestivalRI

