CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge man is under arrest, accused of breaking into two homes early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Decatur Street after a startled homeowner heard their window being smashed in. Roger Lovejoy dog-walks in the area and says he knew something was amiss in what’s typically a quiet neighborhood.

“Came out this morning to walk the dog and noticed the screen that had been ripped out the window and a glass table that looked like it had been damaged, and that was also outside of the apartment. Looked strange,” said Lovejoy.

Cambridge Police say the suspect broke into the home and took off with the family’s car before burglarizing a separate home on nearby Erie Street.

Police arrested 23-year-old Spencer Santos shortly after the reported break-ins when officers spotted the stolen vehicle at a nearby bank ATM. Santos is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and unarmed burglary.

Those who live and work in the area told WBZ-TV they can now rest easy knowing the suspect is off the streets.

“I’ve never seen anything happen in this neighborhood and I’ve been walking this dog here for a couple years now, but it always raises your eyebrow,” said Lovejoy.

Santos was also arrested on a warrant for a separate breaking and entering charge.