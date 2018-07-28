BOSTON (CBS) – Construction was in full swing on Saturday as crews tore down a portion of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge.

They were making way for a brand new concrete deck.

“What we hope is that by midday tomorrow, we’re going to be in a position to start erecting steel,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The demolition and drilling will continue for the next two weeks.

If you travel on the bridge or below it on the Mass Pike, prepare to sit in traffic.

“If you can avoid the area altogether, that will be your best bet. The less traffic that comes in, the better for everybody,” Gulliver said.

Lanes on the Mass Pike are down from eight lanes to three, creating a half-mile backup on Saturday.

MassDOT predicts it will get worse come Monday morning.

“If everybody who normally travels the Turnpike decides to come in on Monday, it’s going to be a very, very difficult commute with a lot of congestion,” Gulliver said.

MassDOT says they’re relying on drivers to stay away from the area so crews can do their jobs.

“It’s the cooperation from the general public and the traveling public that really makes this operation smooth,” Gulliver said.