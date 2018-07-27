Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings, free events to celebrate the city and the sea.
First up, the Rose Kennedy Greenway will host Figment Boston this weekend. The festival will showcase interactive art installations – and activities for all ages. It runs Saturday and Sunday.
In Lynn on Saturday, enjoy the beach. The Save Our Harbors group is hosting the Life’s A Beach Kids Day Festival. There will be a concert along with aerialists, acrobats, beach games and a traveling aquarium, along with balloon animals, face painting, kids yoga and arts and crafts. It will be at Red Rock Park – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
