BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in Dorchester. Officers were called to Shandon Road around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources tell WBZ-TV that a 77-year-old man’s throat was slashed and he was stabbed. Boston police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or anonymously leave a tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Police have not released any more information at this time.

 

